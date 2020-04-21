U.S. judge refuses to release Genaro García Luna on bail, again

Genaro García Luna, the former Mexican Security Minister appointed by then-President Felipe Calderón, offered a USD $ 2 million bond in order to be released from a New York City prison, where he awaits his trial after being accused of receiving bribes from the Sinaloa Cartel .

On March 25, García Luna proposed to be released on a USD $ 2 million bond, weeks after a judge refused to release him on a USD $ 1 million bond.

Moreover, García Luna argues that after a COVID-19 case was confirmed inside the U.S. prison where he is being held, his health is at risk and that his release is necessary.

In order to be released, García Luna said he would reside in Washington or New York.

NEW: Genaro Garcia Luna, the ex-Mexican security official accused of taking bribes from the Sinaloa cartel, joins the growing list of inmates asking for release from jail b/c of COVID19.

There is at least 1 case of infection at the Brooklyn federal jail where he is being housed. pic.twitter.com/rp212GIquH — Alan Feuer (@alanfeuer) March 25, 2020

César de Castro, García Luna’s public defender, said the former Mexican official is at risk because he is 51 and has respiratory problems. The lawyer adds that the prison where García Luna is being held doesn’t have the necessary hygienic and sanitary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to the document sent to judge Brian Cogan, who led the trial Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, it’s impossible to implement physical distancing in prison and his client doesn’t have access to hand sanitizer or soap.

The lawyer also submitted a letter signed by Dr. Enrique Herrera Ascencio. The letter explains the former Mexican official had respiratory problems on June 26, 2015, after being exposed to air conditioning.

On March 30, prosecutors said there is no reason to release García Luna since he does not suffer from a chronic illness, a condition that would increase the risk of dying of COVID-19. They added that he has access to hot water and soap and that he can isolate in his jail cell in order to avoid contracting coronavirus.

NEW: Brooklyn prosecutors oppose the request of Genaro Garcia Luna to get out of jail b/c of COVID19. Garcia Luna, Mexico's former top cop accused of taking millions from the Sinaloa cartel, asked to be released 5 days ago. Govt said today the virus wasn't enough to free him. pic.twitter.com/2DG2ij0XBb — Alan Feuer (@alanfeuer) March 30, 2020

Garcia Luna had claimed he was “at a high-risk of death” but prosecutors dismissed his argument, saying that he took meds five years ago for a “respiratory condition caused by exposure to air conditioning” and doesn’t have an ongoing chronic illness.

On March 31, a judge refused to release Genaro García Luna on a USD $ 2 million bond proposed by his lawyer.

On April 16, García Luna’s public defender contested the judge’s decision to deny his petition to release the former Mexican official from a New York prison.

Lawyer César de Castro sent a letter to the U.S. judge after two attempts to reread García Luna on bail. In his letter to Judge Brian Cogan, the same judge who sentenced Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán to life in prison, the public defender argues that a USD $ 2 million bail should be enough release Mexico’s former Security Minister while he awaits his trial.

However, the letter was sent to judge Cogan without García Luna’s consent since De Castro hasn’t been able to stay in touch with his client.

Late on April 19, judge Brian Cogan refused to relay the former Mexican official from a New York prison. Cogan argues there are several reasons to keep García Luna in prison while he awaits his trial and said there is a risk the former Security Minister could flee the U.S. if released on dance.

According to the judge, Genaro García might try to escape since he is facing life in prison and besides the reasons to flee, García Luna also has the financial resources to do so.

Judge Cogan also rejected the idea to temporarily release García Luna amid the COVID-19 pandemic because he had some health issues five years ago, especially since there is no evidence he suffers from a chronic illness. Furthermore, the judge said the facility where García Luna is imprisoned has taken the necessary steps to reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19.

