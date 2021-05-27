Classic car suffers spectacular accident during the 2021 Rally Maya

Collection of old cars arrived at Hopelchen, city of Campeche; One of them suffered a spectacular accident.

Hopelchen, Camp., (May 27, 2021).- A collection of old national and foreign cars arrived in Hopelchen, the city of the five wells causing expectation, the vehicles parked on the sides of the municipal palace where they were not received by the authorities as usual and they were busy attending to the accident suffered by one of the participants between the Dzibalchen and Chencoh highway, where the National Guard was helping those involved in the accident.

According to the Yucatecan Oscar Contreras, the collection of 124 classic cars crossed the Alfredo Bonfil highway, where one of the cars of the 1940s had an accident as the National Guard took over the situation, other cars from Cancun, Mexico, and the United States plowed through the Maya highway.

The Rally Maya organizing committee stated that said that the next stop is at the entrance of Ich Ek, then the cars will continue their way to Campeche federal highway and then to the city of Mérida Yucatán. However, the accident suffered at the Chencoh community apparently left an injured driver.

At the moment the Rally Maya continues and the caravan is on its way to the White City.

