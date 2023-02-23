Yucatecan Achiote could be used for pharmaceuticals and cosmetics

The Center for Research and Technological Assistance of the State of Jalisco (CIATEJ), affirms that it can be used in the pharmaceutical, textile, dermatological and cosmetic industries, just to mention a few, and this with the objective of having marketing alternatives for the products grown in Yucatan.

The director of CIATEJ, Teresa Ayora, said that in coordination with the National Agricultural Council (CNA) they will be able to create new options to use the achiote seed, which is produced in Yucatan, in various industrial sectors and in the chemical industry.

She explained that with the industrial transformation of achiote into different products, more market opportunities will be opened to commercialize the large extensions of this plant that is planted in Yucatan.

In the case of the achiote seed, she emphasized that because it is a natural colorant it can be used in the production of pharmaceutical, textile, dermatological and cosmetic products, in addition to the food sector, where it is in great demand, especially in Yucatán, where it is used as a condiment.

In the last two years, achiote plantations have grown in the state of Yucatan, he said, because through state and federal government programs it is given to producers as an alternative to improve and reactivate the economy of families in the Yucatan countryside.

She pointed out that this bush plant is commercially important worldwide because it contains a molecule called bixin, which is used as a colorant in the food industry.

Furthermore, she indicated, bixin has various forms of commercial presentation, each with different concentrations, as a colorant.

TYT Newsroom