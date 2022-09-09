Robert DeNiro announces new Nobu Hotel and Residences in Tulum

A new hotel by an international hotel chain has been announced for the municipality of Tulum. For it’s 30th hotel, owned by actor Robert De Niro, the company has announced Nobu Hotel and Residences Tulum.

TULUM, QUINTANA ROO.- Robert De Niro and his partner, RCD Hotels, announced Tulum as their chosen site for the 30th hotel. “We are extremely proud to have achieved our 30th hotel milestone in just nine years and honored to share the vision of our hotel-owning partners and thankful for the passion of our Nobu colleagues around the world.

“Formidable partnerships at their heart need complete and mutual trust, alignment of values, and a shared vision; through establishing strong and special relationships with key industry leaders and groups around the world our growth has been catapulted to 30 hotels.

“One of these groups, RCD Hotels, was born out of the same family values and spirit of entrepreneurship as Nobu Hospitality, and today RCD has grown into a hotel-owning powerhouse including six Nobu Hotels Residences whilst maintaining its core values. It is a special privilege to be partnering with RCD again and on this exciting new project as the Nobu Hotel and Residences Tulum,” said Trevor Horwell, Nobu CEO.

The Nobu company says “Nobu Hotel Tulum will feature 200 guest rooms and suites including 12 villas, a beachfront Nobu restaurant, expansive meeting space with stunning outdoor venues for weddings and special events, a state-of-the-art fitness center and spa, and 50 stylish beachside residences.”

An opening date for the Nobu Hotel Tulum has not been provided. Nobu and RCD already have partnered hotels located in vacation hot spots that include Miami Beach, Los Cabos, Punta Cana, Ibiza, Spain, and Santorini, Greece, among others.

There are also locations in Spain, London, Warsaw, and several U.S. locations including Chicago, Orlando, and Las Vegas.

