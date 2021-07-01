Mexican Youtuber imprisoned for child pornography

Youtuber “YosStop” receives preventive detention; she is admitted to the Santa Martha Acatitla prison in Mexico City
Mexico City, (July 01, 2021).- A Judge issued preventive detention for the youtuber Yoseline Hoffman, better known as “YosStop”, for which she will remain in the Santa Martha Acatitla Women’s Center for Social Readaptation, in the Iztapalapa Mayor’s Office in Mexico City .
During the hearing held this Wednesday, June 30, the defense asked the Judge to duplicate the constitutional term to define the legal situation of the also influencer.
The diligence is scheduled to take place next Monday at 10:00 am.
Imponen prisión preventiva a mujer acusada de pornografía, en agravio de persona menor de edad https://t.co/dl97K8ywel @NTelevisa_com @AztecaNoticias @adn40 @ImagenTVMex @UnoNoticias @mileniotv @multimediostv @laoctavadigital @telediario pic.twitter.com/AOavEJOLzM— Fiscalía CDMX (@FiscaliaCDMX) June 30, 2021
The Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City (FGJ-CdMx) stated that the YouTuber was accused of pornography to the detriment of a minor.
On Tuesday night, an arrest warrant was executed against her by the FGJ-CdMx. In a video released by journalist Carlos Jiménez, the moment when Yoseline was arrested is observed.
The images reveal how the agents of the Prosecutor’s Office entered the building where the YouTuber resides to read the arrest warrant and take her to the female prison of Santa Marta Acatitla.
On March 3, “YosStop” was denounced for the crime of child pornography.
The complaint also included Patricio “A”, Carlos “R”, Julián “G”, Axel “A” and Nicolás “B”, who were accused of equal rape, all crimes committed against the young woman identified as Ainara “S”.
The complaint was presented by the law firm Shütte and Delsol Gojon Abogados and shared by ITAM Organized Lawyers on Twitter to demand justice for the victim.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
