Man found dead in a warehouse in Tizimín, Yucatán

Tizimín, Yucatán, March 29, 2022.- On Monday, March 28th, a 59-year-old man decided to take his own life by hanging in the warehouse of a beer agency, where he was an employee.

(TYT).- The events occurred shortly before 2:00 p.m. when Carlos “N” decided to visit his uncle José Guadalupe “N” in the business he was in charge of, located on Calle 33, between 48 and 50 in the Ocho Calles neighborhood.

Upon arriving at the site, she was surprised to see the metal curtain open, but the gate closed and padlocked, so she decided to notify her aunt Ana Martha “N”, who arrived a few minutes later accompanied by Víctor “N”, 39. years old, and between the three of them broke the padlock to access the premises.

Upon entering, they went to a small winery in the back and found the tragic scene, the body of José Guadalupe “N” suspended and hanging from the neck.

Although they tried to revive him, the man no longer had vital signs, so they notified the authorities. Agents of the Tizimín municipal police corporation arrived at the site to take charge of the scene and cordon it off.

Later, staff of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) arrived for the corresponding proceedings, while agents of the State Investigation Police began the first inquiries and interviewed the relatives of the deceased.

So far, the reason José had for taking his own life is unknown.

In Yucatan, there are several lines of suicide prevention, which can be useful when the moment requires it. These are:

Let’s save a life: 924-59-91, 945-37-77 and 075.

Facebook: Save a Life Radio.

Suicide Care Program (PIAS): 9993 10-36-62.

Free mental health support line of the Yucatan Ministry of Health: 800-000-0779.

Lifeline: 800-911-2000.

Facebook: Line of Life.

Twitter and Instagram: @LineaDe_LaVida.

Email: lalineadelavida@salud.gob.mx

Emotional support lines of the Mérida City Council: 9994-54-10-81.

Women’s line: 800-455-76-72, 999-923-09-73.

