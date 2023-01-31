Yucatan implements actions to prevent gender violence

After achieving the certification of university personnel in issues of prevention and eradication of gender violence, the Institutional Program for Gender Equality of the Autonomous University of Yucatan (Progenero-UADY) will extend this project to institutions, civil organizations and municipalities that wish to obtain the same certificate.

The person in charge of Progenero-UADY, Leticia Paredes Guerrero, indicated that this decision was made after several people from institutions from all over the Yucatan Peninsula approached them to express their interest in having this distinction, so it is expected that in February of this year they will begin this process.

She recalled that nationally there are only three institutions that can grant this certification, while in the Peninsula only UADY can carry out this process.

“We are one of the few institutions that can deliver a certification to all those who want to give talks on gender violence, with this, the people who participate have the certainty that the person who speaks to them has the appropriate knowledge on this subject,” she argued.

Paredes Guerrero added that, in addition to this, for 2023 the intention is also to deliver a replica of the purple badge to each of the faculties, high schools and institutes that make up the University.

She recalled that this distinctive was delivered by the State Government through the Women’s Secretariat to those who day by day carry out actions to eradicate gender violence.

“These are part of the actions we will carry out this year, without leaving aside our free subjects that continue to be a great success among the community, since in each of the six we have had to open more groups than we had planned,” she pointed out.

She anticipated that in the same way, they are already planning the activities to be carried out on March 8 and the call for girls and women in science, an initiative that aims to show the capabilities of all those outstanding women.

TYT Newsroom