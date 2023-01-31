Mauricio Vila highlights Yucatan projects during López Obrador’s morning press conference

The governor of Yucatan, Mauricio Vila Dosal, took advantage of his intervention in the morning conference of the president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, to talk about projects that are being carried out in the state by his government and with the support of the federation.

First of all, the president emphasized that Yucatan supported the Tren Maya from the very beginning because this railway project means having fast and efficient transportation, which will allow bringing part of the millions of tourists that today come to Cancun and the Riviera Maya, “without a doubt” it will leave economic development and employment.

“The Mayan Train route makes a lot of sense for us because the first stop coming from Cancun is Valladolid, which is a Magic Town, then Chichen Itza, which is a World Heritage archaeological site, then Izamal, which is a Magic Town, Merida station, Uman and Maxcanu, which along with Calkiní, are the closest stations to the archaeological site of Uxmal,” he said to the President of Mexico.

Accompanied by the directors of the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), Diego Prieto Hernández, and of the National Fund for Tourism Development (Fonatur), Javier May Rodríguez, Vila Dosal expressed his gratitude that the Program for the Improvement of Archaeological Zones (Promeza) has contemplated 10 pre-Hispanic sites in Yucatán among the 21 it plans to intervene in the five states through which the Maya Train will pass.

He also explained that with the implementation of the railway project, which will run through the states of Tabasco, Chiapas, Campeche, Quintana Roo and Yucatan, along 1,554 kilometers of tracks, an investment of almost 600 million pesos is being made in works by the Ministry of Territorial and Urban Development (Sedatu), which include the renovation of the historic center of Izamal and Tinum, as well as the parks of the police stations of Progreso and the Zací tourist stop in Valladolid, among others.

Governor Vila Dosal also emphasized that one of the great alternatives works to the Mayan Train that is being carried out in Yucatan, is the rescue of the land of the former railroad station, formerly known as “La Plancha“, to build a large central park as was the “longing” of many Yucatecans.

To this end, an investment of 1.3 billion pesos is being made for the construction of a 22-hectare park in the heart of Merida, which will have an amphitheater for more than 10,000 people, a lake with a fountain, gastronomic market, open-air gym, bicycle path, skate park, pet area, covered walkway and an IE-Tram station.

Regarding the latter, he explained that the IE-Tram is part of the renovation of the public transportation system of the Yucatan capital, which will become the first electric route in all of southeastern Mexico, connecting more than 130 neighborhoods and 80 existing routes.

This modern public transportation system, he added, will have the capacity to transport up to 25,000 users per day in its 32 units, which will travel from downtown to the UADY engineering faculty, from downtown Merida to Kanasin, with a branch to the Tren Maya station in Teya, and from downtown Merida to Uman, with a branch to the Poxila station.

To provide electricity supply, the governor pointed out that the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) is building a solar park at the Nachi-Cocom substation, located to the east of the city, which will allow the use of renewable energy in this mobility project, for which he expressed his gratitude to the director of this state-owned company, Manuel Bartlett Díaz.

More natural gas

Regarding natural gas, he highlighted that with an investment of more than 1.5 billion dollars, “a gap between the southeast of the country” with the center and the north is being closed, through the increase in the volume of gas sent to Yucatan through the Mayakan pipeline.

To this end, the Cuxtal II Project is being consolidated, which consists of the construction of 700 kilometers of pipeline with three new compression stations and two new measuring stations, which will double the transportation capacity from Tabasco to Yucatan, from 250 to 520 million cubic feet per day.

“For us, the fact that today the thermoelectric plants that exist in Yucatan and the new ones can work with natural gas, in the medium term will lower the electricity rates that we Yucatecans pay in our homes and businesses,” he said.

He also explained that the expansion of the deep sea port of Progreso, a work that is being carried out in conjunction with the Secretary of the Navy, is only awaiting the session of rights to build a new 40 hectare platform, in addition to expanding the draft and the width of the navigation channel.

Before concluding his speech, the governor of Yucatán expressed his gratitude for the coordinated work with the federal government and the constant dialogue that President López Obrador has maintained with him and his counterparts in the southeast of the country.

“Once again, we are grateful for the coordinated and respectful work that each of us has carried out within the scope of the powers given to us by the law, and of course, from Yucatán, we are very happy to be able to do our bit so that the people of Yucatán can do better,” he said.

