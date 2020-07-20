The “Covid Brigade” arrives in Yucatan

A total of 24 health professionals, including doctors and nurse practitioners, arrived in Yucatan. These medical personnel goes around the country helping in hospitals

MERIDA Yucatan: A total of 24 doctors and nurses from other states arrived in Yucatan to help the medical team fighting a fierce battle against the Covid-19 in the state’s hospitals.

This is the “COVID Brigade,” a group of specialists trained to provide care in states that are experiencing critical times, as was the case with Baja California and Mexico City.

In Yucatán, it has been emphasized that public hospitals have had several casualties due to personnel who have been infected. In addition to the fact that many elements are already suffering from the fatigue of months of work during the pandemic.

That is why this team of professionals offers support to create strategies to depressurize hospital saturation and attend to more patients.

The head of the IMSS in the state, Dr. Miriam Victoria Sanchez Castro, met with specialists, made up of doctors and nurses who have added capacity and knowledge in the management of crises arising from the health emergency by COVID-19.

“I know you are a valuable group, thank you for being with us to support us in this situation that concerns us all, the country and the world; thank you for your courage, for your solidarity,” said Sánchez Castro.

The experts are headed by the medical specialist in the Division of Special Projects in Health, Rodolfo Sosa Barragán, who was commissioned to come to the entity and lead the brigade. “The main objective is to collaborate and help in whatever way possible to the people of Yucatan and secondarily to the rest of the team,”

Aracely Baez, a nurse, and floor manager at La Raza Specialty Hospital in Mexico City, is part of this group that arrived with the mission of collaborating with the “heroes of health” of Yucatan.

“This is the first time I’ve come to provide care for COVID-19 patients. It’s very important for me that the staff is willing to come and support, no matter what the age but the disposition,” explained the nurse.

