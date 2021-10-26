  • Art and Culture,
    • With an Enigmatic Vaquería, the Festival de las Ánimas officially starts in Mérida

    By on October 26, 2021
    This Monday the Mérida 2021 Festival de las Animas was inaugurated. (Photo: Jorge Acosta)

    MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (October 26, 2021).- On Monday, October 25th, the Mérida 2021 Festival de las Ánimas was inaugurated, which was held with restricted access due to the coronavirus pandemic.

    (Photo: Hugo Borges)

    At 20:00 hours the activities began at the Olimpo Cultural Center, with the opening of the exhibition “Wayak Pixano’ob”, by Alejandro Poot Molina, in honor of the 200th anniversary of the General Cemetery of Mérida.

    La Vaquería de las Ánimas. (Photo: Jorge Acosta)

    Later, at 9:00 p.m., in the basement of the Municipal Palace, the Vaquería de las Ánimas started, an event with a full house and for which access with a ticket was required.

    La Vaquería de las Ánimas. (Photo: Jorge Acosta)

    During the Vaquería, the participants dressed as souls and prayers, carrying candles that gave a unique atmosphere to this traditional event.

    Vaquería de las Ánimas entrada
    (Photo: Hugo Borges)

    Events this Tuesday, October 26

    Today do not miss the guided tour of the monumental altar that was installed in the Plaza Grande, a tour in which the meaning of the offerings is explained. The event is free to access from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

    La Vaquería de las Ánimas. (Photo: Jorge Acosta)

    More featured events

    • October 29th
    • GHOST TOUR XCUNYÁ (BIKE)
    • 7:30 pm, 7:45 pm and 8:00 pm
    • XCUNYÁ community
    altar de la vaqueria de las animas
    (Photo: Hugo Borges)
    • 30th of October
    • NIGHT OF CATRINAS
    • 8:00 pm
    • MONTEJO WALK AUCTION
    •  Face-to-face (limited space)
    personajes de la vaqueria
    (Photo: Hugo Borges)
    • 31 October
    • PASEO DE LAS ÁNIMAS TRANSMISSION
    • 8:00 pm
    • Transmission via Facebook: AyuntaMERIDA
    baile en Yucatan
    (Photo: Hugo Borges)
    • November 1 and 2 
    • GHOST XCUNYÁ TOUR
    • 7:30 pm, 7:45 pm and 8:00 pm
    • XCUNYÁ community
    •  Face-to-face
    (Photo: Hugo Borges)

    For more information see the following link .

    Source: Sipse

    The Yucatan Times
    Newsroom



