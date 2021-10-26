With an Enigmatic Vaquería, the Festival de las Ánimas officially starts in Mérida

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (October 26, 2021).- On Monday, October 25th, the Mérida 2021 Festival de las Ánimas was inaugurated, which was held with restricted access due to the coronavirus pandemic.
At 20:00 hours the activities began at the Olimpo Cultural Center, with the opening of the exhibition “Wayak Pixano’ob”, by Alejandro Poot Molina, in honor of the 200th anniversary of the General Cemetery of Mérida.
Later, at 9:00 p.m., in the basement of the Municipal Palace, the Vaquería de las Ánimas started, an event with a full house and for which access with a ticket was required.
During the Vaquería, the participants dressed as souls and prayers, carrying candles that gave a unique atmosphere to this traditional event.
Events this Tuesday, October 26
Today do not miss the guided tour of the monumental altar that was installed in the Plaza Grande, a tour in which the meaning of the offerings is explained. The event is free to access from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
More featured events
- October 29th
- GHOST TOUR XCUNYÁ (BIKE)
- 7:30 pm, 7:45 pm and 8:00 pm
- XCUNYÁ community
- 30th of October
- NIGHT OF CATRINAS
- 8:00 pm
- MONTEJO WALK AUCTION
- Face-to-face (limited space)
- 31 October
- PASEO DE LAS ÁNIMAS TRANSMISSION
- 8:00 pm
- Transmission via Facebook: AyuntaMERIDA
- November 1 and 2
- GHOST XCUNYÁ TOUR
- 7:30 pm, 7:45 pm and 8:00 pm
- XCUNYÁ community
- Face-to-face
For more information see the following link .
Source: Sipse
