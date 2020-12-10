Foreigner runs motorcyclists over in Valladolid

Valladolid, Yucatan (December 10, 2020) .- Due to his lack of precaution, a foreigner caused an accident, leaving three people injured on the Cancun-Mérida highway.

The events occurred when 66-year-old Belinky O. was driving his vehicle on kilometer 182 + 600 of the Valladolid-Chemax section, and hit a motorcyclist and his companion.

After the collision, both fell to the ground, while the motorist left the road.

Paramedics arrived at the site and provided medical attention to the injured, who did not require to be transferred to the hospital.

SSP officers flagged the area, later the agents of the National Guard arrived to learn of the events.

