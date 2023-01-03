With 2 new infections, the Mexican state of Jalisco accumulates 391 cases of smallpox mpox

At the epidemiological cutoff of the first week of 2023, two new cases of smallpox mpox were reported in Jalisco, bringing the accumulated number of confirmed infections in the state to 391, of which three remain in active status, a period in which the virus is considered to be transmissible.
Residence of the total number of confirmed cases:
- 309 in municipalities of the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area.
- 61 in other municipalities of Jalisco
- Two from another state in the country (treated here).
- 19 from another country
TYT Newsroom
