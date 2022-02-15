Three Yucatan treasures to make you fall in love at first sight

Among the many attractions of the Mexican tourist destination are these paradisiacal settings, with crystal clear emerald waters that only the Yucatecan Riviera offers.

(YUCATAN – SEFOTUR).- Yucatan has the most amazing natural treasures for its visitors. Along the Yucatecan Riviera you can find a variety of ecosystems that hide incredible beaches like few others around the world.

Crystal clear turquoise waters surrounded by palm trees, and with a tranquility that can only be found there, await you along the Yucatan Riviera between the Caribbean Sea and the Mexican Gulf.

Three little-known places for adventurous travelers are waiting for you. Fall in love with them at a glance and capture incredible natural postcards in the places that we share with you below:

El Cuyo Beach

(Photo: Courtesy SEFOTUR)

This site is one of the best kept secrets on the Peninsula. The tranquility of its virgin beaches make this the ideal place to find the relaxation that travelers seek so much.

The first meeting you will have will be a combination of running into wooden houses and typical buildings painted in bright and warm colors, and observing the city’s lighthouse, built on Maya ruins.

Sunrises, sunsets and starry nights will catch you with their magic. Visitors will not be able to miss the opportunity to enjoy some water activities such as kitesurfing or paddle boarding, or simply take a kayak to discover the natural beauty of the surroundings.

Celestun

(Photo: Courtesy Secretariat of Tourism Development)

Located 95 km from Mérida, this place has a unique ecosystem due to the combination of fresh water that comes from the Ría Celestún and salt water from the Gulf of Mexico. Upon arrival you will find white beaches and emerald green waters without large buildings, which will offer you a quiet visit ideal for rest.

Celestún offers one of the most impressive natural spectacles with bird watching. At least 400 migratory species can be seen, one of the most popular being the pink flamingo that nests, feeds and reproduces on this beach.

You cannot miss visiting the Baldiosera spring; To get to it, you will venture into an experience between natural tunnels that are formed with the branches of the mangrove, to get to enjoy its refreshing and crystal clear waters.

Alacranes Reef National Park

(Photo: Courtesy SEFOTUR)

This set of islands is considered the largest coral structure in the Gulf of Mexico. In it you can find the perfect destination if you are looking to practice ecotourism and do water sports.

Contact with nature is essential if you like to practice diving and snorkeling, two of the most popular activities in the area. By immersing yourself in its turquoise blue waters you will be able to discover the majesty of the corals, as well as a great variety of marine flora and fauna such as turtles, sharks, fish, and with luck, some dolphins and manta rays.

If you want to visit this area take into consideration a detailed planning. In the area there are no hotels, restaurants, electricity or drinking water, so spending days here will be quite an adventure.

The archipelago is made up of 5 islets: Isla Blanca or Chica, Isla Muertos or Desertora, Isla Pajaros, and Isla Desterrada and finally Isla Pérez (the only one enabled for camping, and where only 111 visitors are allowed per day). Access to the reef is only by sea and is located a few hours from Progreso.

