Mayor joins children from Paraíso and Progreso in the traditional cutting of the Rosca de Reyes

“We had a great night of coexistence, children’s shows, gifts and lots of rosca”, said Mayor Julián Zacarías Curi, after attending the Three Kings Day celebrations that took place in the Paraíso community and in the Casa de la Cultura in the municipal seat of Progreso.

In Paraíso, the mayor thanked the staff of the Sports Department and the members of the Ecological Police for organizing a special day for the children of that precinct, who were invited to the kiosk to enjoy a children’s show and to greet Melchior, Gaspar and Baltazar, personally.

At the second point, the Casa de la Cultura, which was attended by the mayor, as well as municipal authorities, including the Municipal Trustee, Patricia Rosado, and the councilor of Ecology, Herbert Pech Baquedano, several families were already enjoying the presentation of the students of the workshops of the Directorate of Culture, which was in charge of the event.

There, Zacarías Curi not only thanked the staff of this agency, but also the local bakeries that joined the celebration by sharing donuts, which each one had its own special touch, in addition to the “muñequito”, and which were the delight of children and adults alike.

The participating bakeries were: “El Angelito 1”, “La Fátima”, “El D’lirio”, “El Retoño”, “El Cocal”, “El Coral”, “El Maná”, “El Grito”, “Rubí”,” María Elide”, “Las Margaritas”, “El Jordán”, “Pan Perlita Panadería”, “Marbella”, “La Lupita”, “Ale Marentes”, “El Divino Niño”, “La Reina”, “Chabelitas”, “Vanessa”, “La Lupita”, “La Familia”, “Panadería León” and “Chabeli”. In addition, the bakery and pastry shop “La Vieja” from the City of Merida.

During the evening at the Casa de la Cultura there was also a mini fair and the presence of the Three Wise Men, who personally delivered toys to the hundreds of children who attended.

Finally, in addition to these two events, there was the cutting of the donut on the Jurassic Trail, which took place simultaneously, and was attended by families from Progreso and the commissaries.

Councilman Karim Dib López, from Public Services, who attended on behalf of Mayor Julián Zacarías; the mayor’s architect and alternate, Fued Zacarías Solís, as well as the director of the theme park, Cinthia Sosa Gómez, shared the “Dino Rosca de Reyes” with the families, which is expected to be a tradition year after year.

The Rosca de Reyes is sometimes known in English as the Three Kings Bread Roll.

TYT Newsroom







