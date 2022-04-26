Governor Mauricio Vila to spend the night in Tizimín, Yucatán

After presiding an event in which support was delivered to livestock, agricultural, and beekeeping producers, and enjoying the local dairy products, Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal tried panuchos, salbutes, and tenderloins at the “Ufemia La Estrella del Oriente” lunch shop.
(TYT).- Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal will spend the night in the municipality of Tizimín after delivering support to thousands of livestock, agricultural, and beekeeping producers in this town, where tomorrow he will continue his work agenda focused on increasing livestock and agricultural production.
After the presentation of the vaquería in charge of the Víctor Soberanis Orchestra and the youth folkloric ballet of the State Government, Vila Dosal went on foot to the “Ufemia La Estrella del Oriente” lunch shop, one of the oldest in the municipality, founded in 1954.
Accompanied by the host mayor, Pedro Couoh Suaste, and the heads of the Social Development Secretariat (Sedesol), Roger Torres Peniche and Rural (Seder), Jorge Díaz Loeza, the Governor tasted Yucatecan snacks such as panuchos, salbutes, lomitos and tried the special soup that has chicken meat, pasta, and Dutch ball.
On his way to this place, the Governor greeted a group of young people who were having dinner at the restaurant “100 pizzas” and paid for two pizzas for the workers of that place.
Vila Dosal will stay overnight in this municipality to continue its work schedule tomorrow with the delivery of economic support to producers in towns in the east of the state.
