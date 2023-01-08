Cold Front number 21 makes its entry into the Yucatan Peninsula

After 2 days, there are no records of the 21st Cold Front after its entry to Yucatan; however, some rains are expected this Sunday, January 8.

According to the National Meteorological Service (SMN) a low-pressure channel extended over the Southwest Gulf of Mexico, in combination with the entrance of humidity from the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea, will cause showers in Yucatan.

Minimum temperatures of 18° C this Sunday and maximum temperatures of up to 31° C during the afternoon are expected along with winds of approximately 34 km/h and showers around 14:00 hours.

It is recommended to keep informed of official means such as Conagua’s Meteorological Service and Civil Protection in order to avoid any effects this Sunday.

Weather in Merida

During this Sunday, January 8, minimum temperatures will be 19° C in the early morning and maximum temperatures of 31° C, accompanied by cloudy to clear skies and showers in Merida.

In addition, light showers are expected, so it is recommended to take precautions during the course of the day to avoid damage.

