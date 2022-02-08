Angry Canada truckers block busiest bridge with U.S.; Trudeau faces grilling

(OTTAWA, CAN. – TYT).- Angry Canadian truckers were blocking the busiest crossing with the United States on Tuesday, February 8th, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau prepared to face legislators later in the day to discuss the growing crisis.
Drivers demanding an end to federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates for cross-border traffic first arrived in Ottawa on Jan 28 and gradually took over the center of the Canadian capital.
As police slowly started to take back control the protesters – many of whom are demanding that Trudeau quit – moved their focus to the Ambassador Bridge linking Detroit and Windsor.
Trucks started blocking traffic late on Monday and a Canadian government website showed that the bridge was shut in both directions at 7:11 am ET (1207 GMT).
Canada sends 75% of its goods exports to the United States and trucks play a crucial role. The bridge usually handles around 8,000 rigs a day, underlining the economic significance of the blockade.
“We got sent here to send a message and the message isn’t getting through,” Ottawa protest spokesman Tom Marazzo told reporters on Monday night.
Trudeau, who has spent 10 days in isolation after catching COVID-19, is due to return to the House of Commons later on Tuesday to face opposition legislators who are demanding he do more to end what one aide called a “national humiliation.”
His government, though, says police forces should be able to restore order.
“Individuals are trying to blockade our economy, our democracy, and our fellow citizens’ daily lives. It has to stop,” Trudeau told an emergency debate in the House of Commons on Monday night. “Those who are shouting at others because they’re wearing a mask do not define what it is to be the majority of Canadians.”
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson, facing the growing anger of residents, wants a mediator to be appointed but ministers say this is a non-starter.
The opposition groups have no unified leadership and appear to have an imperfect knowledge of the Canadian constitution.
Some believe they can remove Trudeau simply by asking Governor General Mary Simon, the representative of Queen Elizabeth, the head of State. She has no power to do so.
Marazzo said he was ready to sit in a coalition with opposition parties. This would be impossible, since to do so he would first need to be elected as a legislator.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Booster vaccination days close with good turnout in Merida
Many people took advantage of the.
-
Full-scale war in Ukraine could break out any time, separatist leader says
A Russian-backed separatist leader in eastern.
-
Scientific breakthrough allows paraplegics to walk and play sports
A paralysed man with a severed.
-
Netflix prepares the premiere of “What fault is karma?” A film recorded in Yucatan
Although the exact premiere date was.
-
Yucatecan tourist activity rebounded during 2021
During 2021, the State received one.
-
Bus accident on the Mérida-Cancún highway leaves 8 dead and 19 injured, including foreign tourists
One of the four identified is.
-
Belize blames CFE for nationwide blackout in that Central American country that shares a border with Mexico
Веlіzе Еlесtrісіtу Lіmіtеd (ВЕL) ѕауѕ іt.
-
Respected Mexican journalist Carmen Aristegui replies to AMLO’s latest attack
A well-known and respected journalist has hit.
-
With gratitude, Ofelia Medina receives the Silvio Zavala award in Mérida
The director, playwright, actress and defender.
-
Mexican authorities clear makeshift migrant camp near U.S. border
Tens of thousands of migrants flee.
Leave a Comment