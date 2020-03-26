March 26th: 29 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Yucatán

Mérida, Yuc. (March 26th).- The State Health Secretariat confirms 29 cases of Covid-19 in Yucatán.
According to information provided by the Yucatán State Health Secretariat, so far 29 cases confirmed of Covid-19 have been reported in the state, 16 more are still under investigation, and 73 cases have been discarded.
A statement issued by the State Health Secretariat (Secretaría de Salud de Yucatán: SSY), of the 29 confirmed cases, nine have already fully recovered, the patients do not present symptoms nor can they spread.
17 more cases are stable, isolated in their homes, constantly monitored by SSY medical personnel as they have presented mild symptoms.
And 3 cases are hospitalized and in total isolation. They are reported serious but stable.
The age range of confirmed cases goes from 17 to 63 years. These data was reported to the National Epidemiology System on March 26, 2020.
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
