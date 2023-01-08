More investments than ever before in Yucatan during this administration

As a result of the constant promotion that Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal has made of Yucatan, nationally and internationally, during this administration, more than 114,341 million pesos were invested in the state in more than 260 private investment projects, in the aeronautical, auto parts, textile, medical, aerospace, glass, agri-food, logistics, hotel and cement industries, creating more than 289,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Companies such as Steelex, Airbus, Tesla, Contenedores Oceánicos, Amazon, Woodgenix, Leoni, Webhelp, Grupo Alves, Ayamsa, Grupo Modelo, Tere Cazola, Bachoco, Maramar, Real Hispano, PetStar, Vertical Knits, Accenture, Farmacias Similares, Hacienda Mina de Oro, Destino Mio Mayan Jungle Retreat, Tikva and Playa Viva, have bet on Yucatan for its competitive advantages, air and maritime connectivity, legal certainty and security.

As part of Vila Dosal’s commitment to bring jobs not only to Merida but also to the interior of the state, so that more people have the opportunity to find a job near their communities, the current administration has attracted 154 new projects in 35 municipalities.

These investments have not only been focused on Merida but have also benefited the inhabitants of Kanasin, Peto, Tetiz, Uman, Rio Lagartos, Valladolid, Hunucmá, Seyé, Tekax, Dzidzantún, Tekit, Tekantó, Telchac Puerto, Espita, Ticul, and Mocochá.

Likewise, as a result of the commercial missions that the Governor has carried out in different countries, an important commercial collaboration was achieved with the Middle East market, thus projecting the interest and links established with nations in that region, so that Yucatan can be a supplier of goods and services, which translates into more and better opportunities for families.

An example of this is the traditional Yucatecan company La Anita, which recently made the third shipment of a batch of its merchandise, which included seasonings and marinades of pastor or achiote, among others, which are used to prepare various Pibil-type stews, to the delight of its consumers.

This shipment of more than one ton was destined for the famous city of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, for the use of various restaurants of the Meshico Group, which shows the result of the business opportunities derived from the visit of the local delegation last year.

Recently, Amazon’s new logistics center in Yucatan began operations, the first in the southeast of the country of this multinational company, dedicated to the e-commerce of goods, through which hundreds of competitive jobs are being generated for Yucatecan families.

As a result of this teamwork between the government and the private initiative, Yucatan registered last year an increase of 1,331.7% in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), ranking first among the entities with the highest growth, according to the Ministry of Economy (SE).

These alliances, between the state, municipal and federal governments, have allowed Yucatan to have significant economic growth, 8.1% above the national average, which is 5.9%.

It is worth mentioning that, as of October 2022, 57,000 formal jobs have been generated in the state, a figure that represents 32,000 more than the 25,000 that were lost due to the pandemic, according to the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS).

In this sense, with 418,066 people, a new historical maximum of workers insured with the IMSS was reported, as of October 2022, as proof of the constant work that the Governor is undertaking to generate better development opportunities for all the inhabitants of Yucatan.

