Yucatán strengthens academic ties with Canadian Universities

Yucatecan students will have more and better opportunities for academic exchanges in the most prestigious universities abroad, as a result of the collaboration that Yucatan strengthens with higher education institutions when Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal met with representatives of Canadian universities in search of opportunities for young people in the state.

After his successful participation in the COP15 of the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity, Vila Dosal continues his work agenda in Canada and this Thursday held meetings with representatives of McGill University and Navitas Global Organization, as part of the strategies implemented by the entity for the preparation of university students in the English language.

It should be noted that, through the state’s International Mobility Program scheme, this year alone 170 students were sent, by 2023 340 will be sent and by 2024 the intention is to send 500 young people, increasing the number of students each year so that more and more can take advantage of this life-changing opportunity.

In Montreal, Vila Dosal presented to the Dean of McGill University, the best university in Canada and one of the best in the world, Carola Weil, the State English Agenda and the International Mobility Program of the state to manage that young Yucatecans can have this option to study and stay abroad to learn English.

It is worth remembering that, this year, Vila Dosal presented the State English Agenda project, which has as its main objective to promote in the children and youth of Yucatan an optimal command of the language, from basic to higher levels, so that the new generations have this tool for a better personal and professional future, thus contributing to the competitiveness of the state, as well as attracting new companies that come to invest and generate quality jobs for Yucatecans.

“In this way we are laying the foundations for our future generations to have a mastery of English that will allow them to access better jobs and it is necessary, because in Yucatan our economy is growing and good sources of employment are being generated so we are providing our young people with the necessary tools to have a good quality of life,” said Vila Dosal.

This University located in Montreal, stands out among the 40 best universities in the world, in addition to being ranked as the best university in Canada in several studies. McGill University has among its alumni 12 Nobel Prize winners, 8 Academy Award winners, 10 Grammy Award winners, 4 Pulitzer Prize winners, and at least 13 Emmy Award winners. In sports, it includes 121 Olympians with 35 Olympic medals.

Afterwards, the Governor signed a collaboration agreement with the renowned organization Navitas Global, which collaborates with universities in Canada and the United States to extend the options for Yucatecan students from the International Mobility Program to stay and learn English.

During the meeting, it was stated that Grupo Navitas is an organization that accelerates the internationalization of university campuses, providing greater opportunities and access to high quality learning experiences and offering global perspectives to the university community, which represents a great opportunity for the preparation of Yucatan students.

As mentioned above, the International Mobility Program is aimed at outstanding undergraduate and graduate students from low-income public and private institutions of higher education who are interested in improving their English language skills and having an academic and cultural experience through a short stay abroad.

Students take intensive English classes specific to their training, complemented by activities and cultural experiences in the destination country.

After an excellent acceptance of the first edition of the International Mobility Program, the 2023 call for applications was announced on September 6, 2022 and results will be published on December 16 of this year.

