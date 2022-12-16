Zacarías Curi supervises works in the “Cházaro Pérez” park for the benefit of Eastern Progreso residents

This morning, Mayor Julián Zacarías Curi went to the east side of Progreso to supervise the last rehabilitation works of the “Cházaro Pérez” park, which, the mayor pointed out, will also have a pet-friendly space.

He was accompanied by the head of Public Services and Ecology, Canan Gómez Ortegón, who explained that the staff worked on the construction of a fence on the north side of the park and is applying paint to the multifunctional court and the bleachers.

Likewise, they have taken on the task of rehabilitating the park’s floor, the playground, the playhouse and the bathrooms, the latter with the installation of new accessories. In addition, the park has been rewired and, with a view to providing a recreational space for pets, the personnel have prepared a dog training area, concluded the project.

In this sense, the mayor emphasized that the latter seeks to reinforce the issue of animal welfare, because: “Let’s not forget that our pets also have the right to have spaces to exercise and thus prevent them from getting stressed, that is why we thought of this facility for all of them“.

In addition, he added that work is being done on the creation of a mural and the acquisition of a children’s play module, which will undoubtedly be very popular, not only for the children who live in the surrounding area, but also for the students of the school that is located in front of the park, since it is located in front of the “Benito Juárez” elementary school in the Ismael García neighborhood.

Finally, the mayor stressed the importance that once the work is finished, the citizens should take care of the facilities: “We are doing everything possible to take care of more public spaces, so that children and young people have a place to live and play; elementary activities for their development. Let’s be careful and use this park for what it was built for“.

TYT Newsroom







