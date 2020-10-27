Brawl leaves one man stabbed in Celestún

Celestún; Yucatan (October 27, 2020).- A lawsuit over old quarrels in the port of Celestún left one person stabbed and nine detained.

The events were recorded on October 18th, on Calle 2-A of the Felipe Carrillo Puerto subdivision in Celestun.

It all started when a group of drunken subjects and possibly under the influence of some other illicit substances, arrived at the house of their rival from old quarrels and started to stone the property.

The attacked young man came out of his house with a knife and started fighting with the subjects, and in the brawl, he managed to stab one of them in the back.

When they saw what happened, the aggressors fled the site taking the injured man with them.

Minutes later, the police managed to arrest nine of those involved in the fight, including the one stabbed who was badly hurt, and therefore, he had to be taken to an emergency clinic in the city of Mérida.

