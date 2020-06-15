State inspectors shut down businesses in Mérida

Over the weekend, health protocol inspectors closed a liquor store and another business dedicated to selling computers and cell phones in the city of Mérida, because they failed to comply with the guidelines issued by the State Government, corresponding to wave 1 of economic reactivation.

State Government personnel proceeded to close the liquor store after corroborating that they ere dispatching out in an apartment, which is contrary to the decree issued in this regard, which specifies that this type of trade can only be carried out through home delivery.

In the case of the establishment dedicated to the sale of computers and cellular equipment, the closure proceeded because it operated outside the provision since this type of business does not belong to wave 1 of reactivation.

It should be clarified that said establishment is dedicated solely to the sale of technological equipment, and not to provide telephone service. Businesses dedicated to providing telephone service are considered essential and therefore may remain open and operating.

It is important to reiterate that the State Government recently announced that the modality for the sale of alcoholic beverages will continue until June 17, as a temporary preventive measure against the Coronavirus contingency.

After the start of wave 1 of economic reactivation on June 8, health protocol inspectors continue to visit businesses to corroborate that these remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays since during this first wave they are only allowed to work from Monday to Friday and must remain closed on the weekends.

In the same way, the health protocol inspectors will continue to visit manufacturing industry businesses, real estate, and rental services, wholesale and retailers, offices, hotels, and restaurants to verify that they comply with the established regulations and protocols.

The state government made the Internet site www.reactivacion.yucatan.gob.mx available to the population so that all businesses seeking to restart activities, may register and learn about the necessary protocols for a safe reopening.

It is worth mentioning that all health protocol inspectors can be duly identified by their vests, caps, and nametags; and they must follow protection and hygiene measures with the use of face masks, mouth covers, and gloves to protect their own health and that of others.

