La Familia Michoacana’s drug lord “El Zule” arrested

Francisco Javier N, El Zuleyma or El Zule, former personal escort of brothers Johnny, El Pez, and Jose Alfredo Hurtado Olascoaga, El Fresa, alleged leaders of the Familia Michoacana in the Tierra Caliente region of the state, was indicted.

On Thursday, Dcember 15th, Ricardo Mejia Berdeja, Undersecretary of Security and Citizen Protection, informed that the lieutenant of the criminal group in Atizapan, Huehuetoca and Zumpango, in the State of Mexico, was arrested and sentenced on December 8.

The alleged criminal was captured along with Joel N, El Tío, an alleged hitman; both were carrying firearms, cartridges and drugs that were seized.

El Zule is also accused of a homicide that occurred on November 5 and is being investigated for his probable participation in at least six other crimes.

His bosses were recently blacklisted by the United States, which blames them for the presence of rainbow fentanyl in the neighboring country and has frozen all their property and assets.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control indicated that the cartel and its leaders represent a “significant risk” to the US, as the drug is increasingly dangerous for children and young people.

“The measure is to counter the global threat of drug trafficking that causes the deaths of thousands,” the agency said.

