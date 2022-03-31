50 meters of the Yucalpetén pier collapse

About 50 meters from the fishing shelter pier in the Yucalpetén port collapsed, leaving heavy damage visible, parts of concrete falling into the water and also observing large cracks that could lead to further damage.
Mérida, Yucatán, March 30, 2022.- Luckily, there was no one near that area, located in the western part of the pier, right in front of a freezer, and it is because the cracks in the pier had been observed for days, for which the fishermen took their measurements.
It was in the first minutes of Wednesday, March 30th, that the concrete collapsed, with at least 50 meters of the concrete structure falling into the water, without the authorities having previously intervened, despite the fact that many fishermen previously reported the danger that the cracks represented.
In fact, at this moment you can see subsidence in various parts of the floor, in addition to more cracks that could lead to more collapsed areas. This construction is about 50 years old and has never received maintenance, according to the people of Yucalpeten.
After the collapse of part of the pier occurred, the authorities were notified again, and personnel from the City Council arrived to review what had happened, but it has not been reported what measures would be taken.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
April 2: World Autism Awareness Day will be commemorated in Yucatán
Within the framework of World Autism.
-
Drug bust in Mérida’s Francisco I. Madero neighborhood
For his participation in crimes against.
-
Yucatan attracts interest from Egypt to establish exchange and cooperation ties
Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal and the.
-
Security is the main attraction to buying a house in Mérida
Among the types of housing most.
-
Man stoned to death in the streets of Ticul Yucatán
The Municipal Police of Ticul received.
-
Two fishermen are rescued in Campeche after 6 days stranded at sea
In Campeche, two fishermen were lost.
-
On April 4, the new office of the SRE will begin to operate in Mérida
The new offices of the Ministry.
-
Local small construction companies totally left out of the Maya Train Project
The execution of the work, in.
-
More than 2 thousand boats are expected to sail during Holy Week off the coasts of Yucatan
Maritime traffic is expected to reach.
-
Vehicle burns to ashes in Mulchechen, Yucatán
Agents of the Kanasín Municipal Police.
Leave a Comment