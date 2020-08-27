Covid-19 infects 2 Mexicans per minute.

The total number of infections exceeds the number of inhabitants in municipalities suach as Cuauhtémoc or Miguel Hidalgo.

MEXICO CITY (Excelsior) – Half a year has passed since that tweet from Hugo López-Gatell, undersecretary of health, in which he confirmed that a first covid-19 test applied to a man with mild symptoms of the disease had turned out positive.

Since that February 27 and until today, Mexico has accumulated 573,888 infections of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, representing an average of 3,170 cases per day, 132 per hour or two per minute.

The first infected person was identified as Angel Octavio, 35 years old, who arrived at the National Institute of Respiratory Diseases (INER) to request a covid-19 test.

Days before that February 27, the man had attended a congress in Italy, the epicenter of the pandemic at the time, and one of those present was infected with the virus.

Six months later, the total number of infections in Mexico is greater than the population of the capital’s mayors’ offices in Azcapotzalco, Benito Juárez, Coyoacán, Cuajimalpa, Cuauhtémoc, Iztacalco, Magdalena Contreras, Miguel Hidalgo, Milpa Alta, Tláhuac, Tlalpan, Venustiano Carranza and Xochimilco.

In the country, the epicenter of the pandemic is the Valley of Mexico, since the entities with the highest number of infections are the CDMX, with 94,200, and the Edomex, with 65,787. Between them, they represent 28% of the total number of infections at the national level.

There are also positive cases in Guanajuato (29,602), Veracruz (27,520), and Tabasco (27,448). Together, the five entities account for 42% of all cases registered in the country.

However, if the number of sick people per 100,000 inhabitants is taken into account, Tabasco leads with a rate of 1,67.07, followed by CDMX, with 1,044.50; Baja California, with 894.11; Sonora, 683.86, and Tamaulipas, with 647.98.

According to the Ministry of Health, of the total number of people with coronavirus, 25.70% were hospitalized, and 74.30% remained at home.

The distribution by sex in confirmed cases shows a predominance of almost 53% in men. The overall median age is 44 years.

The day that authorities recorded the most infections was July 20, with 8,546, followed by July 15 (8,192), July 21 (8,181), and 13 of the same month, with 8,173 infections.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments