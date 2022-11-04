“Accounting Week” XXXVI edition, from November 14-18

The event will be held from November 14 to 18 in Mérida
The Association of Public Accountants of Yucatan, A.C., will hold its annual event called “Accounting Week”, from November 14 to 18, in its XXXVI edition.
During the event, a cycle of keynote speeches, panel discussions, round tables and lectures will be held by opinion leaders in the fields of accounting, economics and finance.
The “Accounting Week”, which brings together the best exponents of Public Accounting from all over the country, is expected to be attended by 200 people this year.
On Thursday, November 3rd, the program of this XXXVI edition was presented, where it was recalled that, since 1986, this week has served as a forum for expression and training for Yucatecan accountants, and this year, when commemorating its 36th anniversary, it will be one more edition than special.
This edition will be held in the Uxmal Hall of the XXI Century Convention Center, where the more than 200 attendees will be able to enjoy the conference program with exhibitors such as:
Elsa Beatriz García Bojorges, Jorge Tavares Robledo, Carlos Orozco Felgueres Loya, Mauricio Merino Huerta, Marcos Octavio Arenas Solano, and many more.
