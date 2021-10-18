Autonomous University of Yucatán stands out among the best institutions in México

Rankings highlight the Autonomous University of Yucatán, among the best Institutions in the country

Mérida, Yucatán, (October 18, 2021) .- The Autonomous University of Yucatán (UADY) continues its consolidation as one of the highest-rated higher education institutions (IES) in the entire country.

According to the second report of the 2019-2022 management, in 2020 the Yucatecan study house improved its classification steadily in the Times Higher Education, QS Latin America and Scimago rankings, to mention the main ones, according to the rector, José de Jesús Williams. It was specified that in the Scimago ranking, at the Latin American (LA) level, the university occupied position 65 out of a total of 160 universities evaluated, which represented a great advance compared to the 90th place it occupied in 2019.

At the national level, it was ranked 8th, an advance of 9 positions compared to 2019. In the case of the Times Higher Education (THE) ranking, Uady was ranked 94th at the AL level among a total of 166 universities, which represented a substantial improvement compared to 2019 (place 101+).

And in the QS ranking, the report specifies, the house of studies was located in 2020 in the range 151-160 in AL, while in 2019 it was in the range 161-170. At the national level, it achieved position 20, which represents two more steps with respect to position 22 achieved in 2019. On the subject, the director of academic development of Uady, Carlos Alberto Estrada Pinto, highlighted that the university continues with the consolidation of its positioning and visibility both nationally and internationally, as it has gradually improved its educational quality indicators.

He pointed out that these rankings can function as good guides to redirect efforts and to know what are the areas of improvement in which the institution needs to work, which has been done in recent years to specialize and update study programs at the levels of undergraduate and graduate.

“The strengthening of the academic capacity of the university has contributed to its participation and position itself increasingly better in the national and international rankings, where not only an outstanding position is sought, but also to know and implement actions according to the measurement parameters that these rankings consider to be recognized as an international and competitive higher education institution ”, the report highlights.

Estrada Pinto stressed that a clear sign that the university continues to improve in the most prestigious positions is that every year there is an increase in the number of new-entry applicants seeking a space in one of the 45 face-to-face degree programs that are offered. However, and due to budget and space issues, the Uady has continued to accept just over 4,000 new students each year, while last year enrollment at this level rose to just over 15,100, which placed it in the institution with the most demand in the entire State.

