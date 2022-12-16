No it’s not Colorado… it´s Sonora, Mexico!

The mountains of Sonora were painted white after three days of snowfall generated by the first winter storm of the season that gave beautiful postcards like the one at the “Guillermo Haro” Astrophysical Observatory, located in the municipality of Cananea.

The white snow covered towns, forests and roads in the region between Sonora and Chihuahua, in the mountain ranges of La Elenita, Los Ajos and La Mariquita.

Snowfall in the mountains between Sonora and Chihuahua caused intermittent road closures, leaving hundreds of travelers stranded, mainly carriers, passenger buses and vehicles carrying tourists.

Tuesday night and early yesterday morning, the stranded drivers waiting for the reopening of Federal Highway 2 Gral. Lauro del Villar-Tijuana asked the people of Agua Prieta and Cananea to come to their aid on the highway, with water and food, as they had been unable to move forward for several hours and had run out of supplies.

Due to the low temperatures, the asphalt was crystallized and it was practically impossible to travel, causing dozens of accidents.

The astrophysical observatory named in honor of the Mexican researcher and scientist Guillermo Haro, operated by the National Institute of Astrophysics, Optics and Electronics, is located in the La Mariquita mountain range in Cananea.

Meanwhile, in the cities and agricultural areas of Sonora it was necessary to set up shelters to provide shelter, food and medical attention to vulnerable population, mainly day laborers, migrants in transit to the United States and homeless people, who had to seek shelter due to the low temperatures.

In Sonora, the snowy landscapes range from the Arizona border to the border with Chihuahua, extending through Nogales, Agua Prieta, La Mesa de Tres Rios, Nacori Chico and Yecora.

Although according to weather forecasts, the coldest days are just ahead, specialists do not see the possibility of continued snowfall, however, the snowy landscapes will persist at least until next week because temperatures will continue to be particularly low.

It is estimated that the mercury of the thermometers could drop to -10 degrees Celsius in the mountains of Sonora, so there could be new intermittent road closures due to the crystallization of the asphalt and the risk of skidding, so the recommendation of the State Civil Protection Unit is to stay informed about the weather situation, avoid traveling and take care of your health to avoid respiratory diseases.

