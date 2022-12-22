Construction begins on the new Ticul Hospital

More than one billion pesos will be invested in the construction of the Ticul Hospital, a work that remained unfinished for more than 10 years, and that will now be a reality for the benefit of the inhabitants of the south of the state.

This was announced by the governor of Yucatan, Mauricio Vila Dosal, together with the general director of IMSS, Zoe Robledo, explaining that it will be an investment by the institute in coordinated work with state authorities.

In detail, the Ticul Hospital will have 70 beds and 15 specialties, which will provide care to patients not only from Ticul, but also from other municipalities in the southern part of the state.

Government “rescues” the Ticul Hospital

“Working as a team, we found the solution to a problem that was a legacy of past administrations, which kept this necessary work unfinished for more than a decade. The construction of the hospital was announced since 2011, in 2015 the contract was rescinded, and the company sued the State Government,” it was explained.

However, thanks to the efforts made by the State Government, the company desisted from the lawsuit that will avoid a possible payment of up to 740 million pesos.

“With this we solve a financial problem inherited from past administrations and transform health services for the benefit of all Yucatecan families,” said Vila Dosal.

TYT Newsroom







Comments

comments