You left as a hero who loved his job: girlfriend of the murdered cop

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 24, 2021).- Alejandra Canto, the girlfriend of the police officer Raúl Adrián Couoh Aké, who was killed by unidentified subjects whom he detained when he saw they looked suspicious, dedicated an emotional message via social networks.

On her Facebook account, Alee ‘Cänto called him “a hero” and “the man who changed her life”.

“You left as what you were to me, a hero who loved his work,” she told him in this emotional Facebook message.

Here is what the young woman wrote to Raúl Adrián on her social media account:

“I would never have been ready for this, I never thought I would go through such a hard situation that made me learn that every detail and every moment counts until the last second, you taught me that”.

“This is not a goodbye because I will never leave you and I know that you will never leave me, I always knew that you would be the man who would change my world, we throw ourselves at everything for everything, and we love each other until the last day. I know you loved me, you always showed it to me, with actions and words, I am so happy to have been part of your life, of the family that we had formed, I am sorry that they have taken away the opportunity to have a bigger family, to have that son that you wanted so much and we dreamed of, to get married without telling anyone because we both believed that moment was only ours, we wanted so much to do so many things, but you left as what you were for me, a hero who loved his work”.

“Everyone knows how important you were to me and how much I fell in love with you and it gives me a lot of peace to know that you left knowing that as well, I could tell you how much I love you. You will always be my angel, my love, this is not our farewell, because we will have that future that we plan in this life or in the next.

The Yucatan Times expresses its sincere condolences to the family and friends of police officer Raúl Adrián Couoh Aké, who died in the line of duty. RIP Raúl Adrián Couoh Aké.

