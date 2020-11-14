Another lockdown could cause the closure of 5,000 business and massive layoffs in Yucatan

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (November 13, 2020).- An outbreak of Covid-19 in Yucatán would be fatal for businesses in general, as a new closure of economic activities would translate into massive unemployment, considered the National Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism in Small (Canacope).

After pointing out the above, the president of the Canacope, Jorge Cardeña Licona, specified that five thousand small businesses could go be forced to close down for good.

For this reason, he said that in his sector, efforts have been redoubled to help stop the contagion of coronavirus, through the promotion of the use of face masks and the application of all health protocols to protect the health of clients and collaborators.

The leader added that sales have not yet stabilized, so he is concerned that a Covid-19 outbreak could generate a massive closure of businesses, which would cause a terrible economic crisis.

Almost 4 thousand businesses close in the last quarter

In this context, he affirmed that in the last quarter, between 3,500 and 4,000 businesses had to close permanently in the state of Yucatan. Including bars, canteens, clothing stores, gyms, restaurants, stalls, corner stores, and shops, among other small businesses.

He also recalled that figures from the National Alliance of Small Merchants (Anpec) indicate that between 250,000 and 300,000 businesses nationwide could close their economic activities at the end of the year, in case of a return to social distancing and confinement measures.

For this reason, Cardeña Licona urged the population to maintain and reinforce healthy distance measures to preserve economic activity, which, he acknowledged, has made some progress for the entity.

He pointed out that it is the responsibility of all citizens and economic sectors to maintain sanitary measures against Covid-19, as there are many people who seem to forget that the virus is still present in the state.

“We have noticed that there are people who seem to have relaxed sanitary measures, so we urge them not to lower their guard, a new confinement due to an outbreak does not benefit anyone,” Cardeña Licona concluded.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments