Maya Train Project advances across the Yucatan Peninsula

With more than five kilometers with rail in section 4, incorporation of a new German locomotive in section 2, laying of track in section 1, erection of a bridge in section 3, and advances in works on section 5 South, the Mayan Train keeps advancing to integrate the southeast and improve the living and working conditions of its people.

In Balancán, Tabasco, and also on section 1 that goes from Palenque (Chiapas) to Escárcega (Campeche), the advancement of the laying of the new track for the Mayan Train with specialized machinery and personnel, while in Tenosique, also in Tabasco, the construction of works continues. cross drainage to prevent flooding on the road.

In section 2, Escárcega-Calkiní, the compaction and stabilization works of the land continue at the junction of Hool, Edzná, and Tixmucuy, in Campeche, where the Edzná Station and the rail assembly base will be built.

A locomotive of German origin arrived in Edzná to facilitate the transfer of ballast, rails, and sleepers to be installed in the area, while in Hecelchakán, near Pomuch, the construction of general steps continues, which are complementary works for the connectivity of the population.

At the same time, in section 3, from Calkiní to Izamal, near Poxilá, in Umán, Yucatán, the railway pipeline continues to provide electricity and internet to the train, and in the vicinity of Tecoh, the steel installation and reinforcement of the stirrup is progressing. to build a bridge where the Maya Train will cross.

In section 4, Izamal-Cancún, the train track is formed next to the Mérida-Cancún highway, for which, in Chemax, Yucatán, the placement of sleepers and rail on the first layer of ballast is progressing.

At this point, nearly 20 kilometers of sleepers have been installed, of which more than five kilometers already have rail, while, on section 5 South, from Playa de Carmen to Tulum, work continues on the route of the train to the beginning of terraces.

This is how the Maya Train Project advances across the Yucatan Peninsula.







