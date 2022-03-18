U.S. reissues travel advisory for Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas over cartel violence in that border city

The U.S. State Department on Wednesday reissued a travel advisory for Mexico, warning Americans not to travel to the state of Tamaulipas following violence near the U.S. consulate in Nuevo Laredo.
(Reuters) – The consulate was closed temporarily on Monday following a gunfight that erupted after the arrest over the weekend of Juan Gerardo Trevino, the accused leader of the Cartel Del Noreste drug cartel.
Trevino, also known as “El Huevo”, faces extradition to the United States order on federal charges of drug trafficking and money laundering, as well as state-level charges for murder, terrorism, extortion, and criminal association.
The U.S. consulate on Monday advised employees to stay indoors and urged Americans in the region to do the same or avoid the area.
A senior Tamaulipas official told Reuters there was at least one “collateral” fatality due to the violence.
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Three pygmy killer whales and a dolphin landed in less than a week on Yucatecan shores
In less than a week, four.
-
Environmental Education will be promoted in Progreso, Yucatan
The Progreso City Council, through the.
-
More than 400 unidentified bodies have been found in mass graves in Yucatán
In Yucatan there are 412 unidentified.
-
Media outlet ‘Monitor de Michoacán’ shut down after the murder of two of their journalists
After the murder of the director.
-
Russian model who criticized Vladimir Putin on social media is found dead inside a suitcase
A Russian model who called Vladimir Putin a “psychopath” has been.
-
100 dogs were found dead after drinking contaminated water in the State of Mexico
It was the municipal government that.
-
Family experiences moments of anguish after sharks approached their boat (Watch Video)
A video went viral on social.
-
AMLO announces helicopter transfer service from CDMX Polanco neighborhood to the AIFA
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced.
-
Xi Jinping has told Joe Biden war in Ukraine needs to end as soon as possible
Chinese President Xi Jinping told his.
-
Louisiana baby found alive after spending the night in an open field
A missing 8-month-old is safe and.
Leave a Comment