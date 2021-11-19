México and Israel will develop a pill against Covid-19

MEXICO, (November 19, 2021).- Mexico and Israel, through the Israeli pharmaceutical company Oramed, announced an agreement with the Mexican Genomma Lab, for the production and commercialization in Latin America of its oral vaccine against covid, called Oravax, which is still in the first phase of clinical trials.

Based on this agreement, the Mexican company will provide resources for the development of the vaccine and will contribute to “clinical, regulatory and commercial issues in Mexico,” according to a joint statement released today by both companies.

In addition, Genomma Lab is expected to handle distribution as well, not only in Mexico but throughout Latin America, although the vaccine will only begin the first of three phases of clinical trials next month, in South Africa.

“The winning combination of Oravax’s cutting-edge science and Genomma’s exceptional sales and distribution network in Mexico and Latin America, as well as its local regulatory expertise, results in a powerful project,” said Nadav Kidrón, CEO of Oramed.

For his part, Rodrigo Herrera, president of Genomma Lab, was enthusiastic about being able to “bring this revolutionary solution to a vaccine market of approximately 662 million Latin Americans”.

Oravax is a single-dose oral version of a prospective vaccine being developed in partnership with India-based Premas Biotech, and it was announced in March that it had successfully raised antibodies in pigs.

The pill is expected to be suitable as a simple initial vaccination, as it will not need to be stored at low temperatures and will eliminate the need for professionals to administer injections.

In addition, Oramed, founded in Jerusalem in 2006, hopes that this oral vaccine will also work as a booster dose for people already inoculated and is confident that it will present fewer side effects than existing covid vaccines.

The Yucatan Times Newsroom







