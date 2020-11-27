140 cenotes will be certified for tourist use in Yucatan

“As of January 2021, the certification process of 140 cenotes for tourist use will begin throughout the state,” reported the Secretary of Sustainable Development (SDS), Sayda Rodríguez Gómez.
She mentioned that the Ministry of Tourism Development proposed 113 bodies of water for the development of the same number of packages distributed in the six tourist regions within the state of Yucatan, which were evaluated from the SDS database and it was determined that they have the respective potential for tourist use.
To this proposal, the SDS presented 27 more cenotes, so that all of them, in addition to the tourist potential, have a scenic beauty as well as a historical heritage, and ecological wealth.
So far, 2,886 cenotes have already been registered, of which 4.8 percent have potential for tourist use.
The Yucatan Health Secretariat (SSY) will also participate in the Cenotes Certification Program, with the analysis of water quality.
The official highlighted the continuity of the cenote sanitation plan, and in some of them up to a ton of garbage has been extracted, including all kinds of waste.
