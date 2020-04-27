Yucatan is the state that has reduced its mobility the most during quarantine

The Health Secretariat presented a mobility report by state highlighting the importance of staying at home during the quarantine, in order to reduce the rate of contagion.
The report revealed which states have been complying with the instruction to reduce activities out of home.
The presentation shows that states such as Baja California have not decreased mobility in the last 14 days, which reflects a decrease of 46% in mobility.
The state of Chihuahua has decreased by only 48% percent. A call was made to all people in that state to reduce their outdoor activities to a minimum.
The study of this behavior was made by CONACYT with data from Google, Facebook and Twitter, apps with the largest number of users, with a methodology for analyzing activity on social networks.
Other states that show les than 50% are: Morelos with 42%, Querétaro with 46%, and San Luis Potosi and Veracruz both with 48% reduced mobility.
According to the analysis, only three states have decreased their mobility more than 50%, Sinaloa and Sonora with 52%. And the first place in decreased mobility is Yucatan with 66%.
While the states that have decreased their mobility the least are:
Tabasco: -35% mobility
Tlaxcala: -38% mobility
Hidalgo: – 29% mobility
Zacatecas: -16% mobility
Times Newsroom
