    • Malcolm X’s daughter found dead in Brooklyn

    Malikah Shabazz, a daughter of Malcolm X, was found dead in her Brooklyn, New York, home Monday, police told ABC News.

    Shabazz, 56, was found by her daughter just before 5 p.m. ET, police said.

    The death does not appear suspicious.

    PHOTO: Malikah Shabazz is seen here in an undated file photo. (Andrew Theodorakis/New York Daily News/TNS via Newscom)
    The news comes as two men found guilty in Malcolm X’s assassination are expected to have their convictions thrown out.

    PHOTO: Nation of Islam leader Malcolm X speaks, 1963. (Bettmann Archive via Getty Images, FILE)
    Minister and human rights activist Malcom X was killed 57 years ago in the New York City neighborhood of Washington Heights.

    Shabazz was one of Malcolm X’s six daughters.

    This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

