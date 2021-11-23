Malcolm X’s daughter found dead in Brooklyn

Malikah Shabazz, a daughter of Malcolm X, was found dead in her Brooklyn, New York, home Monday, police told ABC News.
Shabazz, 56, was found by her daughter just before 5 p.m. ET, police said.
The death does not appear suspicious.
The news comes as two men found guilty in Malcolm X’s assassination are expected to have their convictions thrown out.
Minister and human rights activist Malcom X was killed 57 years ago in the New York City neighborhood of Washington Heights.
Shabazz was one of Malcolm X’s six daughters.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
