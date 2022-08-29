National strike at Semarnat

Workers attached to the Semarnat Workers’ Union blocked the facilities of this unit, located in the Yucalpetén neighborhood.

MERIDA, YUCATAN.- The strike is because the dependency applies excessive tax charges to their benefits, for which the national leadership ordered the closure throughout the country.

In the case of Yucatán, this affected Conagua, Conanp and Profepa, since these instances are located in the same building.

Workers of the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat) carry out a work stoppage and closure of the agency’s facilities at the national level, as a protest against the lack of respect for their rights by the current administration.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

—







Comments

comments