Another accident on the Kinchil-Celestún highway

One more accident on the Kinchil-Celestún federal highway.
Celestún, Yuc., August 18, 2022.- A family that was heading to Celestún, aboard a Suzuki compact the driver somehow lost control of the vehicle and jumped at least two somersaults into the undergrowth of this coastal municipality.
Cinthya Hernandez Olascuaga, 40, was driving the rented Swift vehicle with Yucatan License plate number YYE-501-D, accompanied by her family from the state of Mexico, with the intention of spending a day on the beach. However, at kilometer 75, she drifted too far off the edge of the pavement, causing her to lose control of the car which ended up literally “rolling around”.
Despite the dramatic overturn, the driver and the other occupants only had a few blows and scratches. They were treated by paramedics from unit 21-L, of the Ministry of Public Security.
Miraculously, no one had to be transferred to a hospital.
