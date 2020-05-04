Three doctors tested poisitive for COVID-19 in Valladolid

VALLADOLID, YUCATAN (May 4th, 2020).— The number of people infected with Covid-19 continues to increase in the city of Valladolid, despite the fact that the health authorities do not include all the cases in their daily report.

For example, on Friday MAy 1st, they included the death of a 55-year-old man from Valladolid, which actually occurred on Thursday afternoon, at the city’s General Hospital. But they did not include three medical workers from the General Hospital of this city who tested positive for Covid-19.

Fortunately, the doctors are reported stable, controlled and under constant monitoring by the local health authorities.

The Yucatan Health Secretariat (SSY) reported that in Valladolid there are 22 positive cases of Covid-19, an increase of 37.5% in just five days.

The patients increased from 16 (including three who died) to 22, according to reports that the SSY issued on Sunday, April 26 (when it began to publish the figures of the cases by municipalities).



On Friday May 1st, the SSY reported that Valladolid continues with 22 cases and reported the death of a 55-year-old man who suffered from diabetes and obesity; the two people with whom he lived did not present symptoms of Covid-19, according to the same dependency.

The measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 are staying at home, wearing a face mask (in Yucatan it is mandatory) when going outside, wash your hands with soap and water frequently, staying at least 1.5 meters from other people and constantly disinfecting used objects in the house.

However, in Valladolid long lines of people can be seen outside the banks, several of them not wearing face masks, despite the fact that the authorities constantly exhort the population to stay at home and to use masks every time they go out as a mandatory measure.







Comments

comments