Prehistoric stone circle reemerged amid Spain’s sizzling drought

A Spanish version of “Stonehenge” has reemerged amid the country’s devastating drought, officials said.
(Reuters).- The historic marvel officially called the Dolmen of Guadalperal, has only been visible four times, according to officials.
Experts believe the striking circle of dozens of megalithic stones has existed since 5000 BC. However, it was first discovered by German archaeologist Hugo Obermaier in 1926 before it became flooded in 1963 due to a rural development project under Francisco Franco’s dictatorship.
Now, the structure sits in a corner of the Valdecanas reservoir located in the country’s central province of Caceres.
As Spain faces its worst drought in 60 years, officials say the water level in the reservoir has dropped to 28% capacity.
“It’s a surprise, it’s a rare opportunity to be able to access it,” archaeologist Enrique Cedillo from Madrid’s Complutense University told Reuters.
The structure itself has an unknown creator, experts say.
Dolmens are vertically arranged stones that usually support a flat boulder or capstone, according to the New World Encyclopedia. How they became erected, however, remains a mystery.
Because it is common to find human remains near or in dolmens across Europe, it is believed that the structures served as tombs, New World Encyclopedia said.
The dolmen was last visible in 2019, when Europe was facing a drought, NASA said. This 2019 drought was the first time the entire structure became visible since it was flooded in 1963, according to NASA.
The Yucatan Times
Editorial Board
—
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Another accident on the Kinchil-Celestún highway
One more accident on the Kinchil-Celestún.
-
Man who kidnapped a school bus of children and buried them alive was granted parole
Frederick Woods kidnapped a school bus full.
-
Travel to Merida and discover a fascinating cultural destination (Watch Video)
Mérida is the capital and largest.
-
El Salvador President Nayib Bukele has jailed 50 thousand gang members
With 50,000 people locked up since.
-
Tropical wave in the southwestern Caribbean could evolve into a hurricane
Forecasters are keeping an eye on.
-
After more than two years, “Merida en Domingo” is back in the Plaza Grande
Mérida, Yucatán, August 17, 2022.- After.
-
Donald Trump struggling to find a lawyer willing to represent him
Former President Donald Trump is having.
-
Mérida is the perfect destination for a summer vacation (Watch Video)
Merida, Mexico takes the top spot.
-
Body of a woman found in Isla Mujeres
Body found in Isla Mujeres not.
-
American Airlines invest in 20 supersonic jets
American Airlines has agreed to buy.
Leave a Comment