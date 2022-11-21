Company accused of ‘kidnapping’ its employees in Mérida

Through social networks a scandal broke out involving a construction company in Merida for allegedly ‘kidnapping’ an employee to force her to sign her resignation.

According to the complaint made on social networks, the senior management of the sales office of the ‘Gran San Pedro Cholul’ subdivision held the accounting assistant against her will.

The woman in question was identified as Militza Aguilar Perez, who was allegedly held against her will to force her to sign her resignation.

The complaint was filed by the brother of the affected woman, who indicated that for approximately one week the managers had been liquidating the personnel under pressure and threats in order to avoid liquidations in accordance with the law and the commissions for the sales of the houses.

According to the complainant, on the morning of November 17, the General Manager, together with the company’s legal representative, ‘subjected Militza to humiliations and humiliations so that she would sign her resignation’, locking her in a room.

It is worth mentioning that the affected party managed to contact her brother, who went to the offices located on the Mérida-Motul highway, where he tried to enter to see the physical state of his sister, however, the security guard did not allow him to enter, so he chose to broadcast live on Facebook that his sister was practically ‘kidnapped’.

Company retains employee for not paying her

Faced with this situation the company has remained silent and the fact has gone viral on social networks, causing outrage and reactions, among which stand out that ‘more and more companies are resorting to such practices to avoid paying what is due to their workers’.

TYT Newsroom







Comments

comments