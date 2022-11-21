Company accused of ‘kidnapping’ its employees in Mérida

Through social networks a scandal broke out involving a construction company in Merida for allegedly ‘kidnapping’ an employee to force her to sign her resignation.
According to the complaint made on social networks, the senior management of the sales office of the ‘Gran San Pedro Cholul’ subdivision held the accounting assistant against her will.
The woman in question was identified as Militza Aguilar Perez, who was allegedly held against her will to force her to sign her resignation.
The complaint was filed by the brother of the affected woman, who indicated that for approximately one week the managers had been liquidating the personnel under pressure and threats in order to avoid liquidations in accordance with the law and the commissions for the sales of the houses.
According to the complainant, on the morning of November 17, the General Manager, together with the company’s legal representative, ‘subjected Militza to humiliations and humiliations so that she would sign her resignation’, locking her in a room.
It is worth mentioning that the affected party managed to contact her brother, who went to the offices located on the Mérida-Motul highway, where he tried to enter to see the physical state of his sister, however, the security guard did not allow him to enter, so he chose to broadcast live on Facebook that his sister was practically ‘kidnapped’.
Company retains employee for not paying her
Faced with this situation the company has remained silent and the fact has gone viral on social networks, causing outrage and reactions, among which stand out that ‘more and more companies are resorting to such practices to avoid paying what is due to their workers’.
TYT Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Yucatan’s presence stands out at the International Balloon Fair of Leon 2022
Yucatan’s participation as a special guest.
-
Wind gust drags hot air balloons into the crowd at Leon festival, 12 people injured
A gust of wind blew the.
-
Dengue fever outbreak affects eastern Yucatan, 300 confirmed cases
The eastern part of the State.
-
Mexico’s World Cup games will be broadcast on giant screens in Kanasín, Tekax and Tizimín, Yucatán
All united, Yucatan teams up with.
-
Fire put out and under control by local firefighters in northern Merida
Heavy mobilization of the emergency services.
-
Lopez Obrador led the annual parade for the Mexican Revolution
Accompanied by the head of government,.
-
Mexican businesses bet on augmented reality to boost online sales
It is estimated that 80 percent.
-
Foreign tourists’ stolen luggage in Chichén Itzá is recovered by local authorities
Elements of the Secretariat of Public.
-
Today is the last day of “El Buen Fin” featuring a wide range of discounts and specials
The president of the National Chamber.
-
Henry Martín Mex, the pride of a Yucatan soccer family
Mrs. Guadalupe Mex López, mother of.
Leave a Comment