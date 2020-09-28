Man accused of robbery with violence in Mérida, finally arrested in Campeche

For the crime of qualified robbery committed with violence, perpetrated in Mérida on August 5, Yucatán police officers detained Víctor Ramón M.G. in the municipality of Candelaria, Campeche. And the authorities advance in the search for the co-defendants.

According to a statement from the SSP Yucatán, the subjects are accused of stealing jewelry, watches, cash, and other valuables, in a residence in the north of Mérida, where they threatened their victims with violence and aggression. They caused damage to the property and to vehicles that were parked there.

The location and capture of the subject, 23 years old, originally from Tampico, Tamaulipas, was achieved with the coordinated work of the General Prosecutor’s Offices of the States of Campeche and Yucatán, and of the State Investigation Police (PEI) of the Secretariat Public Security (SSP).

The investigating agents complied with the arrest warrant against the aforementioned subject, issued by the Second Control Judge of the First Judicial District of the Criminal, Accusatory, and Oral Justice System.

The statement mentions that the State Public Security and Justice Procurator authorities reiterate their commitment to society to preserve peace and therefore to zero impunity for those who commit crimes in Yucatán, whether local or from another entity or country.

