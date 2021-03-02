AMLO and Biden – First bilateral meeting.

In a virtual meeting, the presidents of Mexico and the United States discussed various issues. Joe Biden was friendly, diplomatic, institutional and Lopez Obrador… well, he was Lopez Obrador.
MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico) – Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador had his first bilateral meeting with his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden, on Monday, March 1, in a virtual way.
“Here’s what I know, the United States and Mexico are stronger when we are together,” Biden told Lopez Obrador at the start of the meeting, alluding to past differences between the two countries. “We are safer when we work together. Whether it’s to address the challenges of our shared border or to control this pandemic.”
Biden added that the United States and Mexico are stronger together. They were not always the best of neighbors, but it has been proven that when they cooperate, both countries move forward.
He indicated that since the Obama-Biden administration decided that they would treat Mexico on an equal footing. “Everything you do has repercussions for Latin America and us, and your success is expressed in the continent.”
The U.S. president stressed the importance of Hispanics in the United States. “Sixty percent of those who are here are Mexican-Americans, they are a fundamental part of our history, and as a reminder, I have a bust of César Chávez in the Oval Office.”
Meanwhile, López Obrador considered it fundamental to maintain good relations between both countries. He said that we are united by 3,180 kilometers of the border and the economy, trade, culture, history, and friendship between our peoples.
“A Mexican president who dominated for 34 years, Porfirio Diaz, said ‘Poor Mexico, so far from God and so close to the United States’ and now I can say ‘Blessed Mexico, so close to God and not so far from the United States'”.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
