Progreso inaugurates a “pedestrian walkway for diversity”

Progreso inaugurated its pedestrian walkway for diversity, within the framework of LGBTI+ Pride Day, on Calle 88, between 25 and 27.
PROGRESO, YUCATAN (June 27, 2022).- “This is an inclusive space to “create awareness about respect and equity,” said the mayor, Julián Zacarías Curi.
The Progreso Pride LGBT+ association declared it was grateful for “this great advance for the city in terms of inclusion and diversity”, and will continue with “more projects of this type, and always with the priority of helping the community of our port of Progreso”.
