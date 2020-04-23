Illegal gasoline tapped pipeline found in downtown Progreso

Progreso, Yucatán (April 23, 2020).- In the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, and despite the fact that the price of fuels have dropped, a clandestine gasoline tapped pipeline was detected in the port of Progreso, Yucatán.
The discovery was possible thanks to citizen complaints that reported a strong gasoline odor in a Progreso dowtown area.
The clandestine takeover was located on an abandoned property, which is surrounded by a fence and the only access is a metal gate.
According to the report, Progreso police officers went to a building on Calle 84 (between 25 and 27), Centro, where they verified that there was a strong smell of fuel.
The smell came from the mentioned property. Through a crack in the gate, a hose wrapped with plastic bags could be observed from which gasoline was dripping.
After detecting this illegal tap, civil protection, Pemex staff and federal police officers arrived on the crime scene to initiate the corresponding investigations.The Yucatan Times
