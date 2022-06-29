AMLO announces the arrival of another 500 Cuban doctors in Mexico

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of Mexico, announced on Wednesday, June 29th, the arrival of 500 Cuban doctors in the country, allegedly to meet the demand for specialists.

“We are going to bring doctors from Cuba and we are very grateful to the Cuban government for their solidarity with Mexico. We already received 500 Cuban doctors some months ago, they came to help us during the pandemic, and now we are welcoming 500 more, and more will come in the near future”, AMLO explained during his daily morning conference.

In this sense, the president announced that he will look for more doctors to come, not only from Cuba but from other countries too and that the campaign to hire specialists in the country will be permanent.

“My commitment is that we have a first-class health system, as the people deserve, and it is quite a challenge because these corrupt, conservative, retrograde people left the country without doctors,” the president reiterated, blaming his predecessors as it is his custom.

Many members of the opposition parties have declared that the “Cuban doctors” are not really even doctors, and rather they are people from that country who are brought to Mexico in order to spread communist ideology in the rural communities of our country, and in this way indoctrinate the most socially and ideologically vulnerable citizens, so that they vote for Morena, the political party of President López Obrador in the 2024 elections.

It is well known that in Venezuela and Bolivia, the “Cuban doctors” strategy has been used for years.

