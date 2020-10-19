Yucatán Government works in the fight against breast cancer

Within the framework of the World Day to Fight Breast Cancer, the System for the Comprehensive Development of the Family (DIF) Yucatán launched the campaign Together Against Breast Cancer with the aim of bringing strategies to improve the living conditions of the population.

For their part, the Hospital O’Horán and the General Hospital of Valladolid are carrying out free mammograms in patients aged 40 to 69, by appointment.

The actions of the DIF Yucatán include three virtual conferences, pink ultrasound sessions for the detection of the disease in women and men in Progreso, Tizimín and Valladolid, and a Virtual Pink Race with a Cause, a five-kilometer race open to the public with a cost registration fee of 150 pesos.

The proceeds will be delivered to the Association of Yucatecan Women Against Cancer (Amycc) to purchase prostheses for women who have overcome the disease. Those interested in participating can register at dashport.run .

In a first action, the DIF Yucatán gave the directors and presidents of the 106 municipal DIFs the “Pink Kit”, which contains literature on the importance of self-examination, symptoms and how to go to the doctor taking care of health measures, in order to replicate this information in their communities; It also includes a pink mask and sanitizer.

It is important to note that the information is also available in Mayan language, so that all women and men have access to the content, without the language constituting a barrier.

In the DIF web portal, as well as in the state government’s and the Yucatan Health Secretariat websites, you can find two illustrative videos about the warning signs of breast cancer and how to perform a self-examination.

For its part, the Yucatan State Health Secretariat invited the population between 40 and 69 years of age to schedule an appointment during the month of October for a free mammogram at the Dr. Agustín O’Horán General Hospital and at the Valladolid General Hospital.

Shifts can be arranged by calling 999 930 3320 (Ext. 45568), at the O’Horán Hospital, and at 985 856 2883, at the Valladolid hospital.

