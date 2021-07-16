Bus crushes cyclist’s skull in Playa del Carmen

Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, (July 16, 2021).- Tragic accident in Playa del Carmen: A cyclist who was circulating on Colosio Avenue in the neighborhood of the same name, died after a bus crushed his head.

According to preliminary information, the events occurred shortly before 6:00 p.m. this Thursday, July 15th, at the intersection of Avenida Colosio and Avenida 30, in the municipality of Solidaridad, right in front of an Oxxo store.

In a preliminary report, it was revealed that one of the tires of the private service bus went over his head, causing him to have a skull mass exposure.

Presumably, the bus responsible for the tragic accident belongs to the Del Valle company.

Witnesses’ testimonies indicated that the driver apparently did not realize that he hit the cyclist, and subsequently, after realizing he had killed the man, the driver fled the scene.

Photo: (Sipse)

However, authorities identified the bus, followed and stopped it to hold the driver responsible for the accident.

#Policía 🚨 | Ciclista muere atropellado en la colonia Luis Donaldo Colosio Murrieta. (📹 Octavio Martínez) pic.twitter.com/JWD7u0ko6T — Novedades de Q.Roo (@novedadesqroo) July 15, 2021

Source: Sipse

